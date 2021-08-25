Maine State Music Theatre is canceling its fall schedule at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center, after next month’s run of the musical “Jersey Boys,” because of poor ticket sales.

Curt Dale Clark, the theater’s artistic director, attributed the cancellation to controversy over the theater’s decision to require ticket-holders to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, as well as people’s general concerns about the virus.

Since the theater announced it was requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test Friday afternoon, the theater has refunded $36,000 in ticket sales to people who changed their minds about attending, he said.

“It’s not just about the proof-of-vaccination requirement. It’s a combination of that and rising COVID numbers,” he said. “You’ve seen the headlines. It’s fear. People are scared. If our audience is fully vaccinated and people must wear masks, I have a safe auditorium and I should be able to put butts in seats. But that is not the way it reads in the news.”

The summer theater has historically presented its shows almost exclusively at Pickard Theater at the Bowdoin College campus. It presented several concerts and small shows at Pickard early in the summer but shifted plans for its big musicals to the fall in Westbrook, because the pandemic-delayed schedule didn’t allow enough time to mount the Broadway-style shows before students returned to campus. Typically, the theater sells 97 percent of its seats, Clark said.

This summer, despite selling out several popular concerts, attendance has been about 70 percent, Clark said. “Jersey Boys,” which will open Sept. 1 and run through Sept. 19 in Westbrook, will operate at a loss. Maine State is canceling a full production of “Cinderella,” a concert version of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and a family production of “Alice in Wonderland.”

Clark said the decision to cancel the rest of the fall calendar after “Jersey Boys” will help ensure the theater’s financial future.

“I don’t want to be at the helm if this company disappears – and we are not going to. This move will stop the bleeding. But it hurts because we are not doing what we are supposed to be doing,” he said.

The backlash that Clark and his staff received when they announced the vaccination requirement last week wasn’t new – people have complained all summer about the evolving masking and vaccination requirements, he said. But last week, the tone changed.

“I have never seen emails as ugly in my life – it was ugly, ugly, ugly, but we did it because there were so many other emails coming from people who said they didn’t feel safe coming to see a show because so many people are unvaccinated,” he said. “It seems every step of the way, people have been vehemently against everything we have tried.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.