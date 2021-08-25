SOUTH PORTLAND — Willard Beach, a popular destination for sunbathers and dog-walkers across southern Maine, could remain closed for days after used motor oil was discharged from a storm drain pipe at the beach on Tuesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the city’s Water Resource Protection Division mounted a joint investigation and cleanup effort Tuesday evening after receiving a report of a sheen on the water at the beach that rims Simonton Cove on Casco Bay.

The beach was immediately cleared of people and pets and closed to public access, and it would remain closed through Wednesday, according to a written statement from the DEP.

Clean Harbors, an environmental services company, was contracted to conduct the cleanup, which includes collecting any contaminated seaweed and working with the city to collect any remaining oily waste in the storm water drainage system.

The responsible party has been identified and no additional discharge has occurred since Tuesday night, nor is further discharge from the source anticipated, the DEP statement said. The agency didn’t identify the responsible party or indicate the volume of waste oil that was spilled.

The length of the cleanup effort was unknown Wednesday afternoon, but an official at the scene said the hope is to complete the cleanup and reopen the beach by the weekend.

Reopening will be assessed daily as the cleanup continues and test results are analyzed, the DEP statement said. Neighbors may notice some petroleum odors as a result of this spill, but there is no danger to public health.

“The safety of the public is our primary concern,” said Coast Guard Capt. Amy Florentino.

