Peek into the nooks and crannies of Castle Tucker on a Behind Closed Doors Tour from 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28.

Castle Tucker is a Maine historic site and one of the most complete and authentic 19th century homes in the country. See rooms and hear stories not included on the general tour. Step back in time as you walk through a mansion filled with the original furnishings and decoration of the Tucker family, who lived here for 150 years.

Preserved by three generations of Tucker women, very little was changed in the house after 1900. Hear family stories taken directly from the letters of this talented and colorful family. Castle Tucker is located at 2 Lee St. in Wiscasset. Admission is $15 for members of Historic New England, $25 for nonmembers. Advance purchase is required. Space is very limited. To purchase, buy online at my.historicnewengland.org/12641/cat-doors-5.

Castle Tucker was built in 1807 to be the dream home of one of Wiscasset’s earliest power couples — Judge Silas and Tempe Lee. In 1858, Captain Richard Tucker Jr., scion of a prominent Wiscasset shipping family, bought the old mansion for his wife Mollie and their growing family. The Tuckers updated and redecorated to reflect the styles of their time.

The final Behind Closed Doors Tour programs of the season will be Thursday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 18.

Historic New England is the oldest and largest regional heritage organization in the nation. Learn more at HistoricNewEngland.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.