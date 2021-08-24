SOUTH PORTLAND — Willard Beach will be closed Wednesday morning while federal, state and local agencies continue to investigate a possible fuel discharge into Simonton Cove, according to the South Portland Fire Department.

Firefighters responded shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a possible fuel spill at the beach, said Robb Couture, department spokesman. They found a sheen on the water near a storm water discharge pipe and began mitigation efforts.

The department notified the U.S. Coast Guard, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the city’s Water Resource Protection Division to join the cleanup effort and help identify the origin of the fuel.

“Agencies are investigating a possible link to a call for an unknown refined oil product leak at an address on Cottage Road earlier in the day,” Couture said in a written statement. “More information will be available once the response agencies can survey the area in the daylight.”

The statement didn’t say how much or what type of fuel might have spilled.

