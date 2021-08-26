Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday she “will not allow” the Sappi Paper Somerset Mill in Skowhegan to close, in response to concerns being raised by the owner of a nearby dam that’s up for federal relicensing.

In an “open letter to Sappi employees,” which Mills shared with the Morning Sentinel on Thursday, the governor said she had called a meeting Tuesday with the senior leadership of the Sappi mill “to let them know that the mill isn’t going anywhere,” and “now I want you to hear it directly from me too.”

“The Sappi mill is critical to Skowhegan, the surrounding region, and the State of Maine, providing good-paying jobs to Maine people and an important tax base for local residents,” Mills said in the letter. “As one of the last remaining pulp mills in the state, it is also an integral component of our forest economy supply chain, supporting landowners, loggers, and truckers, among others. Closure of this mill, and the resulting ripple effect across the industry, including job losses, would not be acceptable to me – and I will not allow it to happen. My Administration’s commitment to the mill is clear and unwavering.”

The concerns about the paper mill come amid regulatory review of dams along the Kennebec River, including the 100-year-old Shawmut hydroelectric dam in the Benton-Fairfield area, as part of a complicated relicensing process by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Among the considerations of regulators are allowing a certain amount of upstream passage of fish such as the endangered Atlantic Salmon.

Christine Almand, towner manager of Skowhegan, said Tuesday that she had been contacted by a Sappi representative regarding the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s “draft denial of water quality certification” for the Shawmut Dam and “I do share his concerns about the economic effects of dam removal.” Almand also said she had met with local lawmakers about these concerns.

In her letters, Mills said that politicians and the dam owners, Brookfield, have “wrongly suggested that the State is requiring the removal of the Shawmut Dam, going so far as to employ scare tactics and to suggest that my Administration wants to close the mill.”

Brookfield officials say the Shawmut Dam impoundment is the only source of water for Sappi’s Somerset Mill, which uses use an average of 28 million gallons per day for processing, cooling, and fire protection. The mill is also permitted to discharge a certain amount of wastewater and process water to the impounded Kennebec River upstream of Shawmut Dam.

Removing the dam, according to Brookfield, could lower the water levels to a point that the mill’s intake would not be functional wastewater couldn’t be properly discharged.

But Mills says it’s not necessary to remove the Shawmut Dam in order to allow fish to pass through successfully, as a natural fish passage is a method “that would protect the dam and support revival of Atlantic salmon.”

“Brookfield owns the dam and they must play a constructive role in protecting the mill and improving prospects for fish passage to meet state and federal standards,” Mills write in the letter. “I am calling on them to come to the table to work in good faith to improve this situation, not to engage in fear-mongering of local communities.”

Sean Wallace, managing director of the Sappi Somerset Mill, said in a statement Thursday that the company “appreciates the recent expressions of support of the Somerset Mill from the Mills administration, lawmakers and members of the community.”

“We are cautiously optimistic that the relevant agencies and Brookfield can reach a speedy resolution of the water quality certification issue so that any uncertainty around the future of the Shawmut Dam and the Somerset Mill can be put to rest,” Wallace said in the statement.

