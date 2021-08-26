BIDDEFORD — Residents and commuters who use South Street to get into or out of Biddeford take note: a portion of the roadway will be completely closed to through traffic at Maine Water Company, 466 South St. starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 1. Biddeford city officials say the roadway will re-open at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.

The closure is associated with the construction of a new water treatment facility at Maine Water Company.

The sections of South Street from River Road to 466 South St., and from Main Street to 466 South St. will be open to local traffic only during the closure.

People who travel this section of South Street during the closure should plan to take an alternate route, according to a news release from the city of Biddeford. Detour signs will be installed to provide alternate routes around the road closure. Through-traffic entering Biddeford will be directed to take Hill Road to Route 111. Through-traffic exiting Biddeford will be directed to take Elm Street to Route 111.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: