All students, faculty and staff must wear face masks for the upcoming school year at Regional School Unit 5 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The mandate only applies indoors and was approved unanimously by the RSU 5 board Wednesday as part of a broader reopening plan. Masking is required regardless of vaccination status.

“Children under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated. The delta variant can still infect those who are vaccinated,” said RSU 5 Superintendent Becky Foley. “It is also more contagious and community transmission has unfortunately increased in our state and around the country. We want to do our part to slow the community spread.”

RSU 5 — which serves Freeport, Pownal and Durham — is scheduled to return to in-person learning five days a week on Aug. 30. Three feet of social distancing will be followed when possible.

As of Wednesday, 321 of approximately 433 RSU 5 staff members had replied to a community survey about vaccination. Of the respondents, 97.2% were vaccinated.

Maine Department of Education data indicates that 90-94% of eligible RSU 5 students are vaccinated. In total, 67 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the district.

The district plans to revisit masking rules around Oct. 11.

Pooled testing will also be offered for students at Durham Community School, Pownal Elementary School, Mast Landing School and Morse Street School.

Maine CDC guidelines align with the federal recommendation that all students, staff, teachers and visitors wear a mask while indoors in schools.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designates the transmission risk in Cumberland and Androscoggin County as “substantial,” which corresponds with a recommendation that everyone, regardless of vaccination, wear a mask in indoor, public settings.

According to the Maine CDC, just over 70% of Maine residents had received a final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday. The CDC estimates that 99% of eligible Freeport residents, 97% eligible Pownal residents and 94% of Durham residents are fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, 74,699 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in total statewide, alongside 926 deaths.

