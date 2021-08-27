BIDDEFORD — Gabrielle LeBrun passed away on Monday morning, Aug. 23, 2021 at Gosnell House in Scarborough.

She was born Feb. 11, 1924, daughter of Osias and Mary Bisson Cyr. She graduated from St. Andre School. On Sept. 10, 1949, she married Wilfred LeBrun at St. Andre’s Church. They were married for 66 years.

She was employed at Bates Mills, Pepperell, George Newman Shoe Shop and 27 years at the Maine Cleaners, retiring at the age of 77. She was a member of Daughters of Isabella, Eagles Club, AMVETS, Veterans Alliance and the 50+ Club. Every Sunday she attended church at Good Shepard Parish and then went dancing afterwards which was one of her many joys. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and going out with her friends.

She is preceded in death by: her husband, Wilfred LeBrun; her son, Roland LeBrun; her brothers, Paul and Wilfred Cyr; and sister, Irene Cyr.

She is survived by: one son, Raymond LeBrun, daughter-in-law, Terry LeBrun, two grandchildren, Tina Traigle and Melissa White, two step-grandchildren, Sherry Nadeau and Shane Phillips, five grandchildren, Gryphon, Xander and Phoenix Traigle and Kaley and Keegan Furtado, and one great-grandson, Maxwell Traigle. She loved her family very much, they were the love of her life, as they always came first.

A funeral service for Gabrielle will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m.

at Hope Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

