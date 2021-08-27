New Gloucester Community Fair celebrated as rousing success

The New Gloucester Community Fair on Aug. 21 had a lot to offer fair-goers – performances of musical hits spanning multiple decades, a magician, booths set up by local organizations, watercraft on the river, critters, food, cheerleading demos and an antler toss, to name but a few. The organizing committee, led by Peter Bragdon, was comprised of Jen Bragdon, Hannah Deem, Jessica Farwell, Holly Robinson and Paul Larrivee Jr., selectmen liaison.

Peter Bragdon provided a post-event digest: “The Community Fair Committee was extremely happy with the fair. With challenges of heat, COVID-19 and a scheduling conflict with other large events, we still saw nearly 1,700 people on the fairgrounds during its six-hour duration. I estimate that approximately 400 volunteer and town staff hours were dedicated into developing the fair.

“I would like to express special thanks to my fellow committee members, our volunteers and sponsors, and, of course, the attendees. Our committee is already looking ahead to 2022 and ways we can make our Community Fair even better.”

Soccer kickoff

GNG Youth Soccer for ages 3-12 runs from Sept. 11 through Oct. 23. The rain date is Oct. 30. Note there is no program Oct. 9 because it occurs on the weekend of Indigenous Peoples Day.

Sessions take place on Saturday mornings between 9 a.m. and noon; exact times to be determined. Registration prior to Aug. 31 is appreciated to accommodate as many athletes as are interested. The cost is $55 per child. Scholarships are available for residents from both towns.

The cornerstone of GNG Youth Soccer is instruction based on skills and drills. Coaches plan sessions incorporating various foundational skills and reinforce those skills recreationally during scrimmages.

Participants are asked to wear athletic clothing and sneakers and bring a water bottle. Soccer cleats, soccer socks and shin guards are not required, but can be helpful. Used soccer cleats and shin guards may be available through a community-swap program. For more information, contact Sarah at [email protected] or Anthony at [email protected]

For GNG Youth Soccer age group program descriptions, go to grayme.myrec.com.

Paper-making program

The Education Department at Pineland Farms will be hosting a family program on the art of paper making from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Participants, limited to age 6 and older, will wander through the farmyard in search of natural materials to embellish handmade paper.

The fee is $6 per person and pre-registration is required. The number of participants is limited. Find the program listing at shop.pinelandfarms.org/collections/all-classes-events to select a time slot and number of tickets.

Directions to the Education Barn: From Morse Road, turn on to Farm View Drive and drive past the Market. Take the first left on to Valley Farm Road and follow it until the Smokehouse Visitors Center (white silo) on the right hand side. Take the right-hand turn immediately after the Smokehouse down to the Family Farmyard. The Education Barn is the largest barn on the farmyard.

Contact the Education Department at 650-3031 or [email protected] with any questions.

Patti Mikkelsen can be contacted at [email protected]

