Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave from the Dodgers was extended Friday through Sept. 3, according to a league official. It’s the seventh time Major League Baseball and the players union have done so since Bauer was accused of sexual assault in late June. His leave was scheduled to expire Friday.

Bauer remains under investigation by MLB and the Pasadena Police Department. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Aug. 19 denied a request for a permanent restraining order against Bauer from the San Diego woman who accused him of assault.

The Dodgers signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract last offseason, the largest contract ever for a pitcher. The Cy Young Award winner last season with the Cincinnati Reds, Bauer was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA over 17 starts with the Dodgers.

His last start was June 28, the day before his accuser filed for a temporary restraining order that laid out her accusations. She alleges that he punched her while she was unconscious during a sexual encounter May 17. They also had sex April 21, although she says that encounter was consensual.

Bauer’s attorneys say that everything that occurred during the two encounters at Bauer’s Pasadena home were “wholly consensual.”

WHITE SOX: Chicago reinstated catcher Yasmani Grandal from the 10-day injured list before Friday night’s series opener against the crosstown Cubs. The 32-year-old Grandal had been sidelined since he tore a tendon in his left knee July 5 at Minnesota. The switch-hitter batted .303 (10 for 33) with a homer and three RBI over 11 games on a minor league rehab assignment.

Grandal is in his second season with Chicago after he agreed to a $73 million, four-year contract in November 2019. The two-time All-Star is batting just .188 in 63 games this year, but he has 14 homers, 38 RBI and a .388 on-base percentage, his highest number since his rookie year and well above his career average of .351.

