FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Watching Mac Jones adapt to the Patriots’ offense naturally makes New England veteran Brian Hoyer remember his own rookie camp back in 2009.

The 35-year-old admitted he didn’t pick things up as quickly as Jones.

“I’ve been very impressed with his mental capacity. I’ve always said this every year, there’s a lot being thrown at the quarterback position in this offense,” Hoyer said. “I go out there and he makes a call and I’m like, ‘Man there’s no way I would have made that call as a rookie quarterback’ just to have the confidence and the knowledge to go out there and execute it. So, he’s done a great job. There’s always a long way to go because everything is constantly changing, (but you) just see that desire from him to retain all that information.’’

PRACTICE REPORT: New rookie cornerback Shaun Wade, acquired in a trade with the Ravens on Thursday afternoon, was present wearing the No. 26 in a red, non-contact jersey.

Center David Andrews and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski were missing at Friday’s practice, the team’s last of training camp. Andrews left Thursday’s joint session with the Giants early due to an apparent injury. Olszewski completed practice, but did not speak to the media as originally scheduled.

Tight end Hunter Henry, running back Brandon Bolden and defensive back Myles Bryant also wore non-contact jerseys, as they recovered from various injuries. Defensive back Jonathan Jones was present for stretching, after he hurt his leg in Thursday’s practice.

JOE JUDGE, when he was the special teams coordinator for the Patriots, might have taken the hill for granted. The slope at the back of the practice field where players do conditioning runs is a staple of workouts in Foxborough.

Now as the head coach of the New York Giants, Judge had his players run the hill during their joint practices with the Patriots in Foxborough.

“I think it’s a great tool. It’s a great way of conditioning your players, but it’s a great way of conditioning your player safely,” Judge said. “One thing the hill does with the incline is it actually protects the lower extremities with the soft tissue injuries, so it’s an ability of really pushing your players when they’re tired in training them to build in the conditioning without really exposing them to something dangerous.”

New England Coach Bill Belichick had a hill in Cleveland when he was the head coach there, too.

“That’s a training technique that’s been used for quite a while. I had a hill in Cleveland. Ran hills as a player. Ran hills where there were hills, and it has certain training benefits,” Belichick said. “There are multiple ways to train, but that gives you certain benefits, and when that’s combined with other things, other methods of training, I think it just helps build the overall conditioning of the athletes. There are multiple ways of training on a hill, but ultimately there are a lot of different conditioning factors that a team needs, and I think that that helps us prepare in some areas, not all.”

SCOTT ZOLAK, the former Patriots quarterback and Boston sports radio personality, said he believes the former NFL MVP and current New England QB Cam Newton is distracted by the rap music playing at practice.

“I’d turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it’s distracting for Cam here,” Zolak said on his radio show. “Because in-between every throw, he’s dancing. He makes a throw and the music’s still cranking.”

Zolak, who played for the Patriots from 1992 until 1998 and started seven games his entire career, continued, “He can’t help himself.”

Zolak added that there’s a difference between Newton and rookie quarterback Mac Jones, saying that Jones is “here to work.”

Earlier this summer, Newton joked that Jones impressed him with his knowledge of rap music.

