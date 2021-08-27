SOCCER

Cristiano Ronaldo is heading back to Manchester United, the team that turned him into a global superstar.

In a fast-moving deal that stunned the world of soccer, Ronaldo secured a return to Old Trafford on Friday – a day after telling Juventus he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club.

“Welcome back, Cristiano,” read a tweet posted by United. Within minutes, the club’s official website had crashed.

Ronaldo is 36 years old, a completely different player to the skinny, outrageously skillful 17-year-old winger who first arrived at United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 with a box of tricks but little end product. In the following six years, he scored 118 goals in 292 appearances and swiftly became one of the most fearsome strikers in the world, winning the first of his five FIFA world player of the year awards.

Ronaldo will join for a fee of 15 million euros ($17. 7 million), with 8 million euros ($9.4 million) in add-ons. The transfer is subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical examination.

It is the latest blockbuster move of the transfer window, coming barely two weeks after Lionel Messi – Ronaldo’s longtime rival – joined Paris Saint-Germain after his contract at Barcelona expired. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is also the subject of a bid of about 160 million euros ($188 million) from Real Madrid.

He never won the Champions League with Juventus, like he did with United in 2008 and four times with Madrid, but was the top scorer in Serie A for the last two seasons and scored 101 goals in 134 appearances.

“In the end,” Ronaldo said, “we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together.”

WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS: The Spanish league filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday to defend its clubs after they blocked players from taking part in World Cup qualifiers in South America. The league said in a statement that it will also file a lawsuit against FIFA in Swiss courts “for infraction of competition rules.”

FIFA is infringing its “own statutes and regulations” by forcing teams to release players for World Cup qualifiers for more than 10 days, the league said, which would keep them from returning in time to play for their clubs in the league. FIFA extended the international window next month to allow South American teams to play a third World Cup qualifier less than two days before domestic leagues are due to resume in Europe.

“LaLiga presents this case before the CAS in order to defend the integrity of its competition and the rights of its clubs affected by players being called up for international duty during the upcoming CONMEBOL international match calendar in September and October, which has been extended by two days,” the league said.

It’s not yet clear if CAS will find the league’s appeal admissible. The court could throw it out saying it doesn’t have jurisdiction over the issue. The Spanish league went to CAS a day after saying its clubs would not be releasing their players to South American nations.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire Lauri Markkanen, a restricted free agent forward from Chicago in a three-way trade that will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Friday.

Markkanen is coming to the Cavs in a sign-and-trade agreement, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because it needs NBA approval before it can be completed. It could be a few more days before the trade becomes official. The 24-year-old Markkanen will receive a four-year, $67.4 million contract, added the person.

The Bulls are getting swingman Derrick Jones Jr. from the Trail Blazers along with a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick.

TENNIS

BILLIE JEAN KING CUP: The twice-postponed finals of the Billie Jean King Cup will be played in Prague from Nov. 1-6, the International Tennis Federation said Friday. The tournament, formerly known as the Fed Cup, was originally scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary, in April 2020 but was postponed for 12 months when the coronavirus pandemic was declared. In February, it was postponed again.

Organizers were then forced to find a new host when Budapest backed out in May, citing lingering COVID-19 concerns. Canada will replace Hungary in the 12-team competition, which will be played at the 02 Arena on indoor hard courts.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Florian Senechal outdueled Matteo Trentin to win the 13th stage of the Spanish Vuelta for his first Grand Tour success on Friday in Villanueva de la Serena, Spain, with Odd Christian Eiking keeping the overall lead for another day.

Senechal, a French rider for Deceuninck-Quick Step, beat Trentin in the final sprint of the 203-kilometer (126-mile) flat stage from Belmez to Villanueva de la Serena in southwestern Spain.

Deceuninck-Quick Step had set up for Fabio Jakobsen to sprint to the finish but he couldn’t keep up. Jakobsen said he told Senechal to go for the victory when he realized he wasn’t going to be able to do so himself.

“I didn’t have the legs to sprint, so I told Florian that he should do the sprint,” Jakobsen said. “I said it on the radio, and I dropped back.”

The top five riders in the general classification finished together 11 seconds back, with Eiking keeping his gap of nearly one minute over Guillaume Martin. Two-time defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic stayed third overall, almost two minutes off the lead.

Eiking, a Norwegian rider for Intermarche-Wanty, had taken the leader’s red jersey from Roglic in the 10th stage.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Sergio Perez is staying with Red Bull next year after the Formula One team gave him a one-year contract extension on Friday. Perez replaced Alexander Albon at Red Bull this season and he won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June for his second victory in F1.

“It’s a great opportunity for me,” Perez said. “It always takes time to get on top of everything when you join a new team, but things have worked well.”

His first F1 victory was with his former team Racing Point at the Sakhir GP in Bahrain last December. The 31-year-old Perez waited 190 races to win and also ended a 50-year wait for a Mexican driver to stand on top of the podium.

Perez is fifth in this season’s standings after 11 races. He followed his win in Azerbaijan with a third-place finish at the French GP for his 12th career podium.

• Red Bull driver Max Verstappen led the second practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday. He was .041 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and .072 clear of Bottas’ Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time defending Formula One champion.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »