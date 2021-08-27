CLEVELAND, Ohio — Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández has been placed on the COVID-related IL after testing positive for COVID. He’s experiencing symptoms.

“It’s not Kiké’s fault,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said Friday. “He’s been great with all this stuff and taking care of his family for obvious reasons with the baby and his dad and everything that comes with the territory in his situation. But it’s something that we don’t control. We’re fighting an invisible enemy and it just happened that he tested positive.”

Christian Arroyo is a close contact and so he is also be added to the COVID-related IL.

“So they’ll be out for obviously an extended period of time,” Cora said about both Hernández and Arroyo.

Yairo Muñoz and Jonathan Araúz were on their way to Cleveland to be added to the active roster. Muñoz, who is not on the 40-man roster, is able to be added without the Red Sox needing to designate a player because players placed on the COVID-related IL are removed from the 40-man roster.

“The hope is for them to get here on time,” Cora said before Friday’s game, with a 7:10 p.m. start at Progressive Field. “If that happens, they’ll start. Yairo will play left. Jonathan will play second.”

Hernández, Boston’s leadoff hitter, is batting .258 with a .346 on-base percentage, .465 slugging percentage, .811 OPS, 17 homers, 30 doubles, three triples, 51 RBI and 71 runs in 112 games.

Hernández said earlier this year he received the vaccination.

“I’m not going to get into details but I know he’s done everything possible to take care of his family,” Cora said. “He’s very responsible. He’s always wearing his mask. So it just happened that he tested positive.”

WITH HIS two-run home run Thursday, Rafael Devers joined Ted Williams as just the second player in Red Sox history to record two 30 home run seasons before turning 25. Devers now has 30 home runs and 94 RBI on the season with more than a month still to play.

ALL OF FENWAY was chanting Bobby Dalbec’s name Thursday after the rookie went 3 for 4 with two home runs and a career-high seven RBI. Dalbec is now batting .346 with a 1.163, five home runs and 19 RBI since the start of August.1

