Re: “Gov. Mills says she ‘will not allow’ Skowhegan’s Sappi paper mill to close over recent dam concerns” (Aug. 26):
Unfortunately, nowhere in this story was there even a passing mention of the substantial contribution of the four hydroelectric dams to avoiding greenhouse-gas emissions over the past 100 years and into the future. In spite of daily stories of flood, fire and ocean warming (especially in the Gulf of Maine) that are so clearly linked to the hundreds of millions of barrels of fossil fuels burned daily, people seem to think reducing global warning is somebody else’s problem.
Take away the dams to help salmon migration? Stop the Central Maine Power corridor (and future transmission lines) to save some forest? Present climate trends will likely drive all salmon northward or worse, along with lobster and countless other species that indirectly impact our own survival.
News item from Cook Inletkeeper in Homer, Alaska, in 2019: “CLIMATE CRISIS SENDS STREAM TEMPERATURES OFF THE CHARTS … Alaska’s salmon are suffering too. On July 7, stream temperatures topped 81.7 F in the Deshka River, a major salmon stream … .”
This climate situation is already extremely serious. Try to be a part of the solution, not of the problem.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Outdoors
Birding: It’s not just geese that benefit from flying in a V-formation
-
Arts & Entertainment
Maine State Music Theatre’s stint in Westbrook will be one and done with ‘Jersey Boys’
-
Arts & Entertainment
In Bangor, UMaine’s Zillman museum expands
-
Outdoors
Hunting: As black bear population grows, a new plan that satisfies many factions is needed
-
Outdoors
New campsites offer more opportunities at Katahdin Woods and Waters
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.