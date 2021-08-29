I’ve always loved Steven Spielberg’s 1975 movie “Jaws.” It is a textbook for how to tell a terrifying story. Revisiting it in the past week, however, what has struck me is one character, and how chilling it is to recognize that he has shifted from satire to someone I might see at Hannaford.
The man is Mayor Larry Vaughn, played to the perfect level of smarmy self-obsession by Murray Hamilton. While his constituents are mauled by a killer shark, he pontificates about the need to reopen the beaches, flanked by the belief that nothing can stop the freedom of visitors to enjoy the water in their tourist town and, most importantly, spend money so he will get reelected. It takes the endangerment of his own children for him to finally take action.
I’ve never had an issue considering Vaughn with contempt. But in this second summer ravaged by COVID-19 and the multiplying variants, I find Vaughn’s disregard for human life newly nauseating because I see him in the actions of people all around me and throughout the country. Every American who refuses vaccination or won’t mask up around vulnerable populations echoes Vaughn’s shocking indifference to humanity. His obsession with self over society is the logic of an extraordinary swath of Mainers and Americans.
All of this leaves me with one lingering question: If our neighbors locally and nationwide continue to choose selfishness and misinformation over caring for human life, will it ever be safe to go back in the water?
Devin McGrath-Conwell
Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Outdoors
Birding: It’s not just geese that benefit from flying in a V-formation
-
Arts & Entertainment
Maine State Music Theatre’s stint in Westbrook will be one and done with ‘Jersey Boys’
-
Arts & Entertainment
In Bangor, UMaine’s Zillman museum expands
-
Outdoors
Hunting: As black bear population grows, a new plan that satisfies many factions is needed
-
Outdoors
New campsites offer more opportunities at Katahdin Woods and Waters
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.