DAYTON – It is with sad news that we announce that Darrell D. Robinson, 53, of Hight Road, passed away Friday evening, August 27, 2021, with family and friends by his side. He was born in Biddeford June 13, 1968, the son of Dana and Beverly Evans Robinson. Darrell attended Dayton and Saco schools. He was employed for over 28 years by Dayton Sand and Gravel in every aspect of working and running the company. Darrell had his own logging company and was known for his hard work ethic. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping and cutting wood. Darrell enjoyed spending time with family and friends, bike riding and his Newfoundland dog, Freya. Survivors include his loving wife, Laura J. Robinson of Dayton; his father, Dana Robinson and wife Carol of Dayton, his mother, Beverly Berry of Waterboro; a son, Darrell J. “DJ” Robinson of Saco, a daughter, Miranda J. Robinson of Ripley; two brothers, Jason Robinson of Dayton and wife Tammy, and Kiefer Robinson and wife Kayla of Arundel, a sister, Karen Robinson of Porter; and two grandchildren, Emelia Peterson and Henry Peterson. Friends and relatives may call Friday Sept. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton (Bar Mills). A funeral service at 3 p.m. will immediately follow at the funeral home. Burial will follow at South Buxton Cemetery, Woodman Section.

