PORTLAND – The Bailey family regrets to announce the passing of their beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and friend at her home on August 23, 2021, with her loving and devoted family at her side. She was 97.

Margaret was born in Portland, the daughter of Luigi and Michelina Galone Taliento. She was one of 12 children who grew up in Portland, and attended Portland schools.

She was a very busy homemaker until her six children were all grown. Wishing to stay active, she was employed as a sales woman at the former Kiddie Corner and Porteous, Mitchell and Braun Company. She joined the Opportunity Alliance, Foster Grandparent Program, and was a “grammy” with the program for almost 30 years. She enjoyed working with and spending time with the children in her kindergarten classes. The children’s greeting of “Good Morning Grammy Bailey” made her day. While doing all of this, she was also very involved in helping support her own children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed having her children and their families join her for Monday night dinners. The menu always included pasta, meatballs and salad. It was the best!

She loved spending most nights at her children’s homes for dinner, going on long car rides, shopping, spending all the holidays together as a family. She attended many sports activities and recitals of her children and grandchildren. She attended the Miss Maine Pageant for many years and travelled to Atlantic City, N.J. for the Miss America Pageant several times. She loved to travel visiting many places with her family and friends.

Everyone knew her for her contagious smile which made you feel special. There was no question that Margaret was the matriarch of the family. She always did her best while doing things her own way. She frequently would say, “I have been blessed with a wonderful family.” She was a communicant of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Bailey; son, Richard Bailey, son-in-law, David Grover; brothers Dominic, Michael, John, Ralph, Frank, Neil, and Albert Taliento, sisters Philomena Bean, Teresa Lombardo, Camilla Bellino, and Louisa Taliento.

She is survived by her children, daughters Elaine and her husband Leonardo Colello, Donna Bailey and her partner Anthony Russo, Mary Ann Russo and her fiancee Dan Dalfonso, sons Stephen Bailey and his wife Susan, Michael Bailey and his partner Carol Tomshick, daughter-in-law, Beverly Bailey.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother “Banya” “Bambo”, aunt, and friend. She will be fondly remembered by her children; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and will live in our hearts forever.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. For further information, and to send tributes in her memory please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

For those who are unable to attend the funeral Mass it will be Livestreamed on Facebook page of JonesRichandBarnes. Facemasks are optional, but the family respectfully request that those who are unvaccinated wear a facemask.

The family also wishes to express their special thanks to Kathy Rayburn, McKenzie Dougherty, Ashley Anderson, the hospice care team, especially Cara and Cheryl who provided compassionate and excellent care for our mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to:

The Opportunity Alliance, Foster Grandparent Program, Development Team,

50 Lydia Lane,

South Portland, ME 04106

or to

The Alzheimer Association,

383 US Route One, #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074

