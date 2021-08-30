‘Pinecone’ dedication

Auditions

Thursday 9/2

“American Idol” in Maine, first-round open Zoom auditions, details at abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.

Exhibits/Galleries

“365 Days: A Catalogue of Tears” photographic series, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick.

“Alison Goodwin: Tradition and Generation,” Sept. 2 to Oct. 2, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St, Portland. greenhutgalleries.com.

Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, eight works of 8-by-8-inch art by eight artists, to Sept. 29.

“From a Woman’s Perspective,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland, through September, richardboydpottery.com.

“Taproots: Off-shoots of printerly origins,” by Rebecca Goodale and Christopher Patch, The Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, through Sept. 25.

Friday 9/3

First Friday Art Walk, Portland, 5-8 p.m., creativeportland.com/ffaw_map.

Young Artists Pop-Up Shop and Show, 5-8 p.m., Maine Community Real Estate, 66 Portland St., Portland. Peruse local Maine College of Art student and alumni art.

Wednesday 9/8

“Pinecone” dedication ceremony, 5 p.m., Deering Oaks Park (near Deering Avenue side), Portland. Patric Plourde constructed 146 recycled steel shovels for the sculpture, which has been gifted to the Portland Public Art Committee by TEMPOart in honor of Alice Spencer. Music by Con Fullum of Pihcintu. Free, but reservations required through Eventbrite.

Thursday 9/9

“STITCH: Maine Designers on the Runway, a Fashion Fundraiser,” 5-8 p.m., Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland, $50, proceeds support Maine Craft Association, mainecrafts.org/programs/stitch.

Friday 9/10

2nd Friday Brunswick ArtWalk, Music, Theater, 4-7 p.m., Downtown Brunswick, brunswickdowntown.org.

Ongoing

“Begin Again, Reckoning with Intolerance in Maine,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Dec. 31. To schedule an in-person visit to the exhibit and learn more, visit mainehistory.org/programs.

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell, paintings, jewelry, handmade paper. Call 833-6081 for appointment or watch for open flag.

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

“Passing the Time: Artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, through Dec. 31, bit.ly/3jynISG.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions/.

“The Advent of Green Acre, A Bahá’í Center of Learning: Selections from the Eliot Bahá’í Archives,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Oct. 2, mainememory.net.

“Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Jan. 30.

Film

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Museums

Maine Jewish Museum current exhibits: “Trees of Life,” Victoria Elbroch; “Within Reach,” Anne Ireland; “Shalom, Sisters,” Phyllis Graber Jensen. 267 Congress St., Portland.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum (226 Maine St.), Skolfield-Whittier House (161 Park Row) and Pejepscot History Center (159 Park Row), Brunswick. For hours, talks and presentations see pejepscothistorical.org/events/talks-presentations.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Portland Observatory, 138 Congress St., open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, last entry at 5 p.m. Access by pre-purchased, timed tickets only, tickettailor.com/events/greaterportlandlandmarks/527616.

Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, guided tours inside the historic house every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 1. Tickets must be pre-purchased at tatehouse.org; $15 adults, $12 seniors, $7 age 12 and under.

Music

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Summer Sunsets LIVE, 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through Sept. 10, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Variety of live music, food trucks, games, brews, thompsonspoint.com/the-calendar/#sunsets.

Wolfe’s Neck Center, live music noon-4 p.m. second Thursday of the month and third Saturday through September at the tent in front of the Little River Farmhouse in Freeport.

Wolfe’s Neck Center Mini-Music Fest, noon, third Saturday in September, Freeport.

Thursday 9/2

Apolojeesus, HYHT, Say John Earl, 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $10-$12.

Friday 9/3

Henhouse Prowlers, noon, Thomas Point Beach and Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. $35-$150, thomaspointbeachbluegrass.com.

The Ghost Of Paul Revere: Almost Ghostland, 7 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $86-$121, statetheatreportland.com.

Saturday 9/4

Kesha with special guest Betty Who, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $59.50.

Munjoy Hill Tavern, 189 Congress St., Portland, debut of live music with six free shows from 4-11 p.m.: The Bumbling Woohas, Gwynne & The Tonics, Festiva, Thymosaic, Snake Lips and The Vista Cruisers.

Sam Luke Chase & Friends, 12:30 p.m., Portland Lobster Company, 180 Commercial St., Portland. Free, portlandlobstercompany.com.

“Tales of Bells and Drums,” 5:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, Portland, drum, dance and song from Rwanda and Burundi, East Africa and Guinea, West Africa. Tickets through PortTix.

Sunday 9/5

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport Summer Concert, noon, $20-$50. Parking lot behind Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. freeportartsandculture.org.

Low Lily, headliners at mini-fest for last Meetinghouse Arts summer concert series, 40 Main St., Freeport, folk-Americana, $10/advance, $15/gate, 12 and under free, meetinghousearts.org.

Superwolves with Little Wings, 6:30 p.m., co-presented by SPACE, outdoors on the shipyard at Maine Maritime Museum, Bath, $32 in advance, $40 day of, all ages show.

Tribute to Elton John with the Yellowbrick Road Band, Music on the Kennebec, Waterfront Park, Bath, $35, brownpapertickets.com/event/5143177.

Friday 9/10

Lettuce, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $26.

Live Music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Friday 9/17

Schooner Fare, 7:30 p.m., The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, original and traditional maritime songs, $24 advance, $26 day of.

Theater

“Jersey Boys,” Sept. 1-11, presented by Maine State Music Theatre at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $57-$73.

“King of Crows VIII,” 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2-5, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. A live TV show goes horribly awry. Pizza making becomes an avenue to reveal deep feelings. $20, koc8.bpt.me.

“Summoning Spirits with Andrew Silver,” Sept. 13-15, St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Séance meets magic show, $25, Sept. 13-15, St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Séance meets magic show, $25, brownpapertickets.com/event/5202862

“The She Shed,” 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday through Sept. 2, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Comedy that celebrates women of all ages (and the brave men who love them)! $20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

Friday 9/10

Glam Fatale: Burlesque Extravaganza, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15-$20, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Ongoing

Stroudwater Comedy Series, 7-10 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland. $10, reservations required through eventbrite.com.

