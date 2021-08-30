Jennifer Porter: Sun Come and Shine CD Release Party

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton, $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Buxton-based singer Jennifer Porter finally gets to throw an album release party for her sensational album “Sun Come and Shine,” released earlier this summer. The show happens at Saco River Theatre, which is opening its doors for the first time since the pandemic started last year. The album was recorded with legendary drummer Bernard Purdie and his band, and the Saturday night show will feature Porter on vocals and piano, George Naha on guitar, Damon Banks on bass, Rob Paparozzi on harmonica, Gwen Laster on violin and Dana Packard on drums.

Superwolves

6:30 p.m. Sunday. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, $32 in advance, $40 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Chocolate Church Arts Center and Space Gallery are thrilled to be presenting an outdoor performance at Bath’s Maine Maritime Museum by Superwolves, the duo of songwriter Bonnie “Prince” Billy (aka Will Oldham) and guitarist Matt Sweeney. They released their debut album “Superwolf” in 2005 and followed up this past April with a self-titled one. Opening the show is Little Wings, the two-decade project of visual artist and songwriter Kyle Field who has a 12-album discography to draw from.

The Shadow Riders

1 p.m. Sunday. Bridgton Twin Drive-In, 383 Portland Road, Bridgton, $50 per vehicle (five-person maximum). denmarkarts.org

Throw some lawn chairs in the car and make your way to Bridgton for an afternoon outdoor performance by six-member band The Shadow Riders, paying musical tribute to the Marshall Tucker Band. Fronted by roots guitarists Bruce Marshall and Chuck Farrell, The Shadow Riders have been at it since 2014, and you can expect to hear all the hits including “Can’t You See,” “Heard it in a Love Song” and “Fire on the Mountain” along with deeper album cuts. Feel free to bring coolers with food and soft drinks, but please leave alcohol at home. The show is being presented by Denmark Arts Center.

Enter The Haggis

8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Canadian Celtic rock band Enter the Haggis will be entering Portland’s State Theatre for a midweek performance with opening act Adam Ezra Group, folk rockers out of Boston. Enter The Haggis’s latest album is last year’s “The Archer’s Parade,” and eight came before it, dating back to the ’90s. It’s a general admission show, so you can choose to find a seat or hang out in the big area in front of the stage where you’ll likely find yourself dancing. Attendees are required to show proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test with matching ID.

