Since retiring from the Maine Senate, I’ve largely remained quiet about political issues at hand today. But when it comes to the CMP corridor, I’m compelled to speak up because I know that we can’t trust CMP with this project.
During my eight years serving the great people of District 34, there was one company that was consistently opposed to all clean energy reforms in Augusta – CMP. Now, that very same company has spent nearly $30 million to convince Mainers that we must sacrifice our treasured western Maine forest in the name of advancing renewable energy … for Massachusetts.
This month, my power bill, along with all other CMP customers, went up by 10 percent. The very same month, I had a paid canvasser knock on my door to urge me to oppose the referendum this November.
Question 1 is the direct result of CMP forcing this project through with backroom deals and a literal army of lawyers and lobbyists. While repeatedly raising our rates, CMP and it’s parent companies have spent record sums promoting this project, not because they care about our clean energy future, but because it’s worth $3 billion in profits to them. But for the average Mainer, it’s worth a measly 11.5-42 cents per month, depending on how you break it down.
It’s time for CMP to get their act together and focus their attention where it belongs – on improving the quality of service here in Maine. We deserve better. Vote “yes” on Question 1 to stop the CMP Corridor.
Former state Sen. Ron Collins
Wells
