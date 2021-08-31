Topsham is hosting the first-ever Discover Topsham Small Business Expo, with the hope of providing an opportunity for small businesses to be discovered by the community — and by other businesses.

The free event will take place at the Topsham Municipal Complex, Sept 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a Sept 25 rain date.

The expo is the brainchild of Selectmen Chairman David Douglass, who got the idea when he started his own small businesses in March and wanted to get the word out about it.

“While I was brainstorming to decide how to get my businesses out and known to the people, I came up with this idea and thought how nice it would be if the town can plan something to help business owners showcase what they do,” said Douglass.

Douglass hopes to see this expo as an annual event that might take place during the summer.

Douglass feels that they have done a lot of work over the years assisting relatively larger businesses, and it’s time they do something for small businesses as well.

“I think we have some work to do to help small businesses,” said Douglass. “With business owners registering for the expo we will have an email list with us here in the town. If a situation like pandemic arises in the future, we will have the ability to reach out to them and maybe get them in the right direction either through Paycheck Protection Program or something else.”

The exhibitors at the expo must be in Topsham and must pre-register. The event is limited to the number of participants the parking lot can hold, according to the town’s website.

Businesses can also take orders and set appointments during the expo and use the event as an opportunity to hold on-the-spot job interviews.

Town Manager Derek Scrapchansky said he hopes this initiative by selectmen will help connect and introduce Topsham-based small businesses to the community.

“Like many communities, our local businesses have been impacted this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, labor shortages, and rising inflation rates. We hope the event will provide the community some familiarity with the businesses while meeting business owners and staff,” said Scrapchansky.

Scarpchansky added the expo would provide an opportunity to strengthen business relationships and communication with the town’s business community and for residents to discover employment opportunities possibly.

Visit topshammaim.com for registration details.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: