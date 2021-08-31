Hannah Bickford, Gorham sophomore, center midfield: One of the sport’s rising stars, Bickford recently played in the U.S. Field Hockey NexUS championships at Virginia Beach, Virginia. She has great field sense, a tremendous hit and will contribute on the Rams’ offensive and defensive corners.

Lexi Brent, York senior, forward: A four-year varsity player for the Wildcats, Brent has been a consistent scorer and should be the leader on a balanced team. Extremely quick, she uses her stick well in congested areas.

Meredith Brubaker, Greely senior, midfield: A strong communicator with exceptional stick skills, Brubaker will be a leader for the Rangers in the pivotal midfield. She sees the field well and can turn from defense to offense quickly.

Chloe Bush, Falmouth senior, forward: Bush has strong stick skills and field sense and should be one of the Navigators’ top scorers this year. She has shown great improvement from last year.

Halle Chase, Portland senior, fullback: The versatile Chase can move around the field. She possesses a strong hit and can change the field at a moment, transitioning defense to offense. Chase has started since her freshman year.

Lily Clifford, Morse senior, center midfield: A three-year varsity starter and one of the Shipbuilders’ captains, Clifford is a steadying influence in the midfield with her stick skills and game sense, and plays on offensive corners.

Lily Finley, Scarborough senior, midfield/defense: Extremely versatile, Finley can play many roles for the Red Storm. She possesses great stick skills and game sense and will often switch positions in mid-game.

Grace Gray, Cape Elizabeth junior, forward: Gray has displayed a knack for scoring goals since she joined the Capers as a freshman. She has good stick skills in tight quarters and possesses a hard, accurate shot.

Sarah Hare, Windham senior, midfield/forward: This is Hare’s fourth season on the varsity and she is now established as a team leader. She sees the field well and can use her skills to make things happen.

Kyla Havey, Freeport senior, forward: A varsity player since her sophomore year, Havey has emerged as a leader for a young Falcons squad. She’s also a good scorer and possesses great skills close to the net.

Charlotte Hood, Camden Hills senior, midfield: A three-year varsity member, Hood will move to the midfield this year to solidify that area for the Windjammers. She plays with great composure and sees the field well.

Olivia Knudsen, Gray-New Gloucester sophomore, midfield: Although still young, Knudsen is already establishing herself as a leader for the Patriots. She has great ball skills and is capable of helping in any situation.

Sam McGrath, Kennebunk senior, center midfield: Coach Kayla Billings calls her “by far the best player I’ve ever coached.” McGrath, a first-team SMAA all-star as a sophomore, controls the game from the midfield. She is an excellent stickhandler and sees the field well. She plays on both offensive and defensive corners.

Jill McSorley, Biddeford senior, center midfield: Already verbally committed to play at Assumption University, McSorley has been a key contributor to the Tigers since her freshman year and was a second-team SMAA selection in 2019. Originally a left wing, she has moved to midfield.

Erika Parker, Marshwood sophomore, center midfield: Parker emerges as one of the top young players in the SMAA this year. She possesses great stick skills and field vision and is a key part of the Hawks’ transition game.

Audrey Payeur, Sanford freshman, center midfield: A year-round field hockey player, Payeur is athletic, fast and exhibits great stick skills and game sense as she moves into this pivotal position.

Zoey Pennell, Thornton Academy junior, midfield: Pennell was a first-team all-SMAA selection as a freshman in 2019 and will move to the midfield from defense. She has great stick skills and should help the offense.

Maura Ragnarsson, Wells senior, defender: Ragnarsson did not play last year but returns to provide a big boost to the Warriors defense. She communicates well, possesses a big hit and sees the field well.

Cassidy Shea, Sacopee Valley senior, midfielder: The Hawks are young and thin, with just 12 players, but Shea is a standout in the midfield. A starter since her freshman year, she will be a leader on both offense and defense.

Alyssa Shibles, Noble senior, defender: Fundamentally sound and a great communicator, Shibles has developed into the leader on Noble’s defense. She is a strong 1-on-1 defender and capable of changing the field quickly with big hits.

Bri Stephenson, Massabesic senior, fullback: Experienced and talented, Stephenson will lead the Mustangs defense in front of a first-year goalie. She has a strong hit, capable of quickly transitioning the ball, and is a strong 1-on-1 defender.

Sadie Tirrell, Lake Region senior, midfield: Tirrell is very aggressive and able to play several positions for the Lakers. She moved back to the midfield this year but will be instrumental on both offensive and defensive corners.

Taylor Tory, Cheverus junior, forward: A returning starter from last fall, Tory could be one of the top forwards in the SMAA this fall. She has great stick skills in-close and great instincts.

Cassie Walsh, Yarmouth senior, goalie: Walsh gained valuable experience last fall and should be one of the top goalies in Class B South. She is aggressive, quick and moves well side to side.

Paige Witwicki, Mt. Ararat senior, forward: A four-year varsity player for the Eagles, Witwicki has an innate ability to produce goals, either by herself or by finding open teammates.

