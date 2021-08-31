NEW YORK — Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev ran his winning streak to 12 matches by beating Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Tuesday in the first round of the U.S. Open.
The No. 4 seed from Germany stopped Novak Djokovic’s quest for a Golden Slam in Tokyo and is among the players with the best chance to prevent a Grand Slam in New York.
Zverev, the runner-up here last year, followed up his victory in the Olympics by winning the hard-court title at Cincinnati.
“The past year has been very, very good for me. I had a lot of success on the court,” Zverev said. “I also enjoyed life outside the court as well so I hope it continues that way.”
Djokovic plays his first-round match Tuesday night against Danish qualifier Holger Rune. The top-ranked Djokovic is trying to become the first men’s player since 1969 to win all four Grand Slam tournaments in one year.
Djokovic would break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men if he wins the tournament. They all have 20.
The No. 1 seed on the women’s side is also in action, with Ash Barty facing 2010 U.S. Open runner-up Vera Zvonareva.
Zverev came as close as could be to winning his first major title last year in Flushing Meadows. He took the first two sets against Dominic Thiem before losing in a fifth-set tiebreaker, becoming the first player to lose the U.S. Open final after winning the first two sets since Frederick Schroeder in 1949.
He certainly looks capable of finishing the job this time. He stormed past Djokovic in the final two sets of their Olympic semifinal and then rolled past Karen Khachanov in the final.
He followed that with his win at Cincinnati, where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev, both among the top five seeds in New York.
That made Zverev one of three men, along with Djokovic and Casper Ruud, with four titles this season.
Barty won Wimbledon for her second major title and now is back in New York after remaining in Australia last year when the event was played with no fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova, the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up who lost to Barty in the Wimbledon final, beat American teenager Caty McNally 6-3, 6-4. No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari topped Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-3.
Reilly Opelka, the No. 22-seeded man, swept past Soonwoo Kwon and fellow American Mackenzie McDonald upset No. 27 seed David Goffin 6-2, 7-5, 6-3.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
War is over, but Biden faces new Afghanistan problem
-
New England Patriots
The next generation arrives in Foxborough, with Belichick ushering it in
-
Sports
U.S. Open: Gold medalist Zverev cruises by Querrey in opening match
-
Sports
Sports Digest: U.S. draws Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico for basketball World Cup qualifying
-
Varsity Maine
2021 high school field hockey preview: Midcoast teams prepared for anything after shortened season
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.