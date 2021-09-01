The FBI says it will prosecute people who fly drones or other aircrafts within five miles of the Great State of Maine Airshow at Brunswick Landing this weekend.
While a no-fly zone is routine every year and there have been no issues in that past, Brunswick Chief of Police Scott Stewart said that the department is trying to get the word out due to the popularity of personal drones.
The no-fly zone issued by the Federal Aviation Administration will be in effect from 3:45 p.m. Sept. 2 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5.
Drones are typically used by the public to get aerial footage and photographs and are controlled remotely. They are also referred to as unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS. All other aircrafts are also included in the ban, and violation will result in a federal offense.
“The FBI has been working directly with Brunswick PD in planning the security/safety for the Air Show and stated that they will prosecute those that choose to not follow the no-fly restriction,” Stewart said.
The Federal Aviation Administration states that there are over 868,000 registered drones in the United States, around 518,000 of which registered for recreational purposes. According to a 2021 article by Business Insider, the drone services market is expected to grow to 63.6 billion by 2025.
FBI says it will prosecute people who fly drones near Brunswick airshow
