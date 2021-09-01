As hallways fill up once again this week with familiar faces, Gray-New Gloucester High School’s sophomore class will be missing one particular student.

Jasmine Sky Vincent, a New Gloucester resident, passed away on Aug. 1 from pneumonia, two weeks short of her 16th birthday after developing a mild cough and sore throat in mid-July, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Jasmine’s mother, Lyndsey Sutherland, told the Press Herald that an initial visit to doctors failed to pinpoint the cause and it wasn’t until a few hours before her passing at Maine Medical Center in Portland that doctors found pneumonia.

“Those who had the chance to know her would agree that she had such a vibrant personality which made getting to know her very easy as she connected well with everyone she met,” said Ted Finn, principal at Gray-New Gloucester High School.

Staff at the school who taught Jasmine said they will miss her positive presence.

“Jasmine was such a bright light in the GNGHS Patriot Signers!” said chorus teacher Laura Whitney. “She was a hard worker with an ever-present passion for singing, persevering even as chorus classes were fully remote through the 20/21 school year. She especially excelled in pop singing, and jumped at the chance to be featured in the virtual solo recital students were encouraged to contribute to in the spring.”

“Jasmine cared deeply about her friends,” said special education teacher Ann Duntley. “She was extremely kind and supportive. She was just as kind and caring towards her teachers.”

“Jasmine was passionate about cheerleading and dedicated to being the best she could be,” said social worker Michelle Murley.

Finn said although regular school is not in session over the summer, counselors and social workers were available after Jasmine’s passing to be with students who needed support.

“The Class of 2024 Advisor and Officers will be meeting with the class once the new school year is up and running to discuss how they would like to honor the memory of their classmate,” Finn said earlier this week.

The MSAD 15 school board held a moment of silence for Jasmine at an Aug. 11 meeting. “Our hearts go out to her family,” Chair Sam Pfeifle said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: