The Rev. Joan Ingwersen Mabon, on Dec. 19, 2020, of Kennebunk. Born in Middletown, Ohio, July 19, 1930, she graduated from Duke University, class of 1952, with a B.A. degree in music.

A summer romance in Kennebunk Beach, with her future husband and life partner, Thomas M. Mabon (“Tim”) led to their marriage in 1952, in Middletown. Joan and Tim had five children, all girls, and raised them while living in Pittsburgh, Kansas City, St. Louis, Fort Smith, Arkansas and Rockville, Maryland.

The family enjoyed summer vacations at the “Bait Can,” their beach cottage in Kennebunk, and settled in a nearby year-round home in 1982. Joan became an active leader in the Presbyterian Church USA, first as a Director of Christian Education, and later as an ordained minister. She earned a Masters of Christian Education (1973) from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C. (1973), and a Masters of Divinity degree from Eden Theological Seminary in St. Louis (1976).

She served as an interim minister in multiple churches throughout New England and New York and played a major role in establishing and leading the Interim/Transitional Ministry Network for the Presbytery of New England.

In the 1990s, she was called as an interim minister for two churches in Sydney, Australia. An ardent reader and bridge player, she was a lover of the theater, arts, music, literature, nature and politics. Joan was predeceased by daughters, Elizabeth and Nancy. She is survived by three daughters, Mary, Margaret and Janet; nine grandchildren, Annie, Benjamin, Mariann, Clay, Katie, Thomas, Owen, Madeline and Olivia; plus, six great-grandchildren.

Joan was involved in countless organizations and social groups and leaves behind numerous close friends and associates. A service will be held Sept. 12, 2021, 1:30 p.m., at South Congregational Church in Kennebunkport. Burial at Hope Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the Rev. Mabon’s name to the Women’s Ministries Fund, PCUSA. Gifts may be mailed to Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), P.O. Box 643700, Pittsburgh, PA 15264-3700. Please note, In Memory of Rev. Joan Mabon – E049991.

