GORHAM – The University of Southern Maine scored three fourth-quarter goals to beat Thomas 6-5 Wednesday in its field hockey opener.

Sage Drinkwater finished the game with four goals, two in the final quarter. Chloe Arsenault and Brooke Carson each scored once for USM.

Chadda Chhoeun stopped eight shots in goal.

Thomas was led by July Reny with two goals and two assists. Chrissy Denis and Britney Gregoire also scored.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 5, THOMAS 0: Ciera Berthiaume scored twice as the Huskies downed the Terriers at Gorham on open the season.

Berthiaume was assisted by Kiaya Gatchell and Aly Veilleux. Catriona Gould, Emma Forgues and Elise Porter also scored for USM, which held Thomas to zero shots on goal.

Thomas’ Lauren Bartlett, Izzy Lang and Maddie Rock combined for 12 saves.

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 2, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: The Nor’easters scored one goal in each half to beat the Monks at Standish.

Morgan Diefenbach and Olivia King scored for UNE. Goalkeeper Sydney Gillingham made five saves.

Adia Grogan had seven saves for the Monks.

