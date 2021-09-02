SANFORD — A suspected drunken driver led police on a pursuit at speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to the York County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said they spotted the woman asleep in her vehicle in a stranger’s driveway early Wednesday. They woke her up, and she sped away. They said she nearly crashed into another vehicle and drove around a police roadblock before pulling into another driveway, where police broke a window to get her out.

She was charged with eluding a police officer and passing a police roadblock. More charges are anticipated, according to deputies. It was not known if she had an attorney.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: