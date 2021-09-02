NEW YORK — Ash Barty advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Clara Tauson on Thursday, the day after the remnants of Hurricane Ida that swept through the Northeast and disrupted the tournament.

The top-seeded Barty missed the tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic, choosing to stay home in Australia. The reigning Wimbledon champion, Barty had trouble closing out Tauson but survived and will try to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

Olympic gold medalist and 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic defeated Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1. Bencic reached the third round at the U.S. Open for the fifth time in her career. She reached the semifinals in 2019. Maria Sakkari, the No, 17 seed, cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Katerina Siniakova.

The start of play was delayed after the impact of Hurricane Ida. The U.S. Tennis Association said it needed to “evaluate the readiness of our site” on Thursday. Matches that were supposed to begin at 11 a.m. were postponed at least until noon.

The U.S. Tennis Association said any fans with tickets for Thursday who could not attend the U.S. Open because of the lingering effects of the storm were eligible for an exchange for a comparable ticket to a session later in the tournament. The USTA encouraged fans attending Thursday’s matches to use public transportation.

The U.S Open faced numerous interruptions Wednesday night caused by heavy rain and wind from the remnants of the hurricane. Diego Schwartzman won a match that started at Louis Armstrong Stadium and was moved to Arthur Ashe Stadium after a break of nearly 2 1/2 hours while another match finished.

Heavy rain that made its way into Louis Armstrong Stadium despite the closing of the retractable roof forced U.S. Open organizers to call off play for the day at that arena.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic is scheduled to play a second-round match Thursday against Tallon Griekspoor at night. Djokovic is trying to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments in the same year since 1969.

