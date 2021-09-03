CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both of them are vaccinated.

Ross and Hoyer likely will have to stay away from the team for at least 10 days, though Major League Baseball has made exceptions for individuals cleared by its medical experts if determined to be not infectious.

Bench coach Andy Green will run the team while Ross is away, but he was ejected by second base umpire Tom Hallion in the sixth inning of Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It looked as if Green was upset with Kevin Newman’s slide into second on a potential double play that turned into a throwing error on Cubs shortstop Sergio Alcántara, bringing home a run. Green threw his hat down after he was thrown out, and then continued his argument with Hallion before departing to a round of cheers from the crowd at Wrigley Field.

Green said before the game that Ross’ close contacts had been tested and there were no other positive COVID-19 tests within the clubhouse.

DODGERS: Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave from the Dodgers was extended through Sept. 10, according to a league official. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is determining whether to file sexual assault charges against the pitcher.

It’s the eighth time Major League Baseball and the players union have extended the leave since Bauer was accused of sexual assault in late June. His leave, agreed to by MLB and the union, was scheduled to expire Friday.

The Pasadena Police Department presented the results of its investigation to the district attorney’s office Aug. 27. MLB is conducting a separate investigation into the allegations brought by a San Diego woman stemming from sexual encounters she had with Bauer April 21 and May 17.

