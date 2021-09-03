SACO — Alex St. John scored after blocking a punt and also rushed for two touchdowns as Thornton Academy opened its football season with a 47-7 win over Sanford in a Class A game Friday night at Hill Stadium.

The Golden Trojans got a defensive touchdown on a 32-yard fumble return by Cody Ruff. Anthony Jones and quarterbacks Jack Emerson and Caiden True each rushed for a TD.

St. John opened the scoring with a 12-yard run in the first quarter and went 43 yards for a touchdown early in the third.

Jordan Bissonnette had a 1-yard touchdown run for Sanford.

MORSE 60, MATTANAWCOOK/LEE/PENOBSCOT 46: Gabe Aucoin scored three rushing touchdowns and caught an 18-yard pass for another as Morse won an eight-man opener at Bath.

Josh ter Mors added two rushing scores and passed for two TDs for the Shipbuilders, who led 46-24 at halftime after scoring 32 points in the second quarter.

Mattanawcook quarterback Isaac Hainer ran for four touchdowns, from 7, 12, 8 and 42 yards.

Elliott Dorr hauled in a 70-yard scoring pass from ter Mors. Cody Smith countered with a 35-yard TD reception for the Lynx.

Ben Doughty also scored for Morse on an 11-yard run, the first touchdown of the game.

