SACO — Alex St. John scored after blocking a punt and also rushed for two touchdowns as Thornton Academy opened its football season with a 47-7 win over Sanford in a Class A game Friday night at Hill Stadium.
The Golden Trojans got a defensive touchdown on a 32-yard fumble return by Cody Ruff. Anthony Jones and quarterbacks Jack Emerson and Caiden True each rushed for a TD.
St. John opened the scoring with a 12-yard run in the first quarter and went 43 yards for a touchdown early in the third.
Jordan Bissonnette had a 1-yard touchdown run for Sanford.
MORSE 60, MATTANAWCOOK/LEE/PENOBSCOT 46: Gabe Aucoin scored three rushing touchdowns and caught an 18-yard pass for another as Morse won an eight-man opener at Bath.
Josh ter Mors added two rushing scores and passed for two TDs for the Shipbuilders, who led 46-24 at halftime after scoring 32 points in the second quarter.
Mattanawcook quarterback Isaac Hainer ran for four touchdowns, from 7, 12, 8 and 42 yards.
Elliott Dorr hauled in a 70-yard scoring pass from ter Mors. Cody Smith countered with a 35-yard TD reception for the Lynx.
Ben Doughty also scored for Morse on an 11-yard run, the first touchdown of the game.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Big plays help Scarborough pull away from South Portland
-
Nation & World
Hurricane Ida power outages fueling shortages in groceries and other essentials
-
Sports
Girls’ roundup: Thornton trips up Bonny Eagle in double OT
-
Local & State
Portland police investigating vandalism of downtown murals
-
Nation & World
Biden moves to declassify documents about Sept. 11 attacks
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.