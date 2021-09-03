BIDDEFORD 4, WESTBROOK 1: Ayouba Fofona scored a tiebreaking goal on a breakaway in the first half, then iced it late in the game on a rebound as the Tigers won an opener at Biddeford.

Ahmed Al Mshakheel also scored in the first half and Sam Harriman in the second for Biddeford.

Hamza Nabi of Westbrook made it 1-1 about 12 minutes in with a left-footed shot that curled away from the diving goalie.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, BONNY EAGLE 1: Arthur Reston converted a pass from Jeremiah Gomez in overtime to lift the Golden Trojans in an opener at Saco.

After Ronan Flynn gave Thornton a second-half lead with an assist from Reston, Jeffrey Painchaud tied it, assisted by Parker Paul.

Juston Gilbert made four saves for the Trojans. Maximus Koons had six stops for Bonny Eagle.

SCARBOROUGH 2, DEERING 0: Zander Haskell put home both goals for the Red Storm in a win over the Rams at Scarborough.

Deering keeper Nick Ouellette made four saves.

MARSHWOOD 5, MASSABESIC 0: The Hawks got a hat trick from Wyatt Yager as they cruised past the Mustangs in an opener at Waterboro.

Trevor Wozny and Andrew Dasko each added a goal.

Massabesic keeper Mark Cunningham recorded 14 saves.

LEWISTON 4, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Igor Domingues scored twice for the Blue Devils (1-0) in a win over the Windjammers (0-1) in Rockport.

Hamza Nur and Moses Lumu also scored, and Obed Antonio and Romano Bassa each had an assist. Tanner Anctil made four saves.

Cameron Brown scored for Camden Hills (0-1) in the second half and Henry Pharris made 16 saves.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1, RICHMOND 0: Chas Rohde’s first-half goal was all the Panthers needed to claim a season-opening victory in Richmond.

NYA keeper Michael Belleau made six saves.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 5, WELLS 0: Aiden Loignon scored in each half to help the Patriots win an opener at Gray.

Jake Butler, Colby Dehetre and Seth Carter also scored for the Patriots, who led 2-0 at the break. Carter, Nolan Swett, Eben Knedler, Jay Hawkes and Michael Sweeney each had an assist.

GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 3, PINE TREE ACADEMY 2: Colin Patterson recorded a hat trick as the Lions (1-0) defeated the Breakers (0-1) in Freeport.

Patterson’s first goal came with 9.5 seconds remaining in the first half and was assisted by Kaden Patterson. He broke a 2-2 with just over 14 minutes left.

GPCS keeper Logan Hoffman made eight saves.

PTA got a first-half goal from Silas Eaton and a penalty kick in the second half. David Knowles made seven saves.

BUCKFIELD 4, WISCASSET 0: Hunter Driscoll collected two goals and two assists as the Bucks beat the Wolverines in Wiscasset.

Trevin Albert chipped in with a goal and an assists, and Zachary Shield also scored.

Wiscasset’s Nate Schute stopped 16 shots.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »