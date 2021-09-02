YARMOUTH — Two goals from Emily Supple pushed Cape Elizabeth to a 2-0 win over Yarmouth in a girls’ soccer season opener Thursday.

Evelyn Agrodnia and Maggie Cochran assisted on Supple’s goals. Elise Branch made nine saves for the Capers, who beat Yarmouth in the 2019 Class B South final on the way to their second straight state championship.

Yarmouth’s Regan Sullivan stopped nine shots.

GORHAM 6, PORTLAND 0: Chanelle McDonough and Maddie Michaud each put in a pair of goals as the Rams cruised past the Bulldogs in a season opener at Gorham.

Ellie Gay and Katie Gooch also scored. Rachel Gross made three saves for the shutout.

Portland goalkeeper Morgan Deveau had 10 saves.

SCARBOROUGH 8, DEERING 1: The Red Storm took home a season-opening win over the Rams in Portland behind four goals and an assist from Ali Mokriski.

Lana Djuranovic contributed two goals and an assist, and Una Djuranovic got a goal and three assists. Sanibel Shinners also scored.

Scarborough keepers Savannah Beaulieu and Mackenzie Lydon combined for eight saves.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 9, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Angel Huntsman had five goals and an assist to power the Panthers to a win over the Seagulls in Yarmouth.

Jazzy Huntsman added two goals, Micheala Wallace and Anna Belleau also scored, and Ve Tran finished with four assists.

Summer St. Louis turned aside 14 shots for Old Orchard Beach, while Charlotte Harper-Cunningham only needed to make a single save for the Panthers.

BOYS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 1, GORHAM 0: Ben Horrisburger tapped in a feed from Nicky Patinti with eight minutes remaining as the Bulldogs topped the Rams in an opener at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Nick Phinney for Gorham and Jose Kiala for Portland each recorded three saves.

YARMOUTH 2, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Truman Peters broke a scoreless tie late in the first half and Steve Fulton added a second-half goal as the Clippers blanked the Capers in an opener at Cape Elizabeth.

Colburn Snyder recorded six saves for the shutout. Sawyer Richard made four saves for Cape Elizabeth.

FIELD HOCKEY

WINDHAM 2, NOBLE 0: Emma Morrison broke a scoreless tie with 5:32 left in the first half, and the Eagles topped the Knights in an opener at Windham.

Hannah Heanssler added an insurance goal in the closing minutes.

Trinity Valle stopped 11 shots for Noble, while Kelsey Gerry made five saves for the Eagles.

SCARBOROUGH 2, FALMOUTH 0: Maggie Pendergast scored on a breakaway in the first half and Lily Stone added a second-half goal as the Red Storm beat the Navigators in an opener at Scarborough.

Katie Roy stopped all five shots for the shutout. Falmouth’s Jenna Nunley also made five saves.

OCEANSIDE 8, ERSKINE ACADEMY 1: Collette Black scored four goals to lead the Mariners (1-0) to a win in South China.

Lily Stockpile, Taylor Landry, Maddie Ripley and Allie Coburn added a goal, while Hayley Black stopped six shots for Oceanside.

Reece Sullivan scored for Erskine (0-1). Hannah Torrey made eight saves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous