NEW YORK — The New York Yankees placed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a strained right rotator cuff.
Manager Aaron Boone said Loaisiga experienced some pain Saturday morning after he surrendered a game-tying homer to Jorge Mateo in the seventh inning of Friday night’s 4-3 victory over Baltimore.
An MRI showed the strain and Loaisiga was given a cortisone injection. Boone said Loaisiga will not throw for 10 days, and he is hoping the hard-throwing right-hander can return this season.
“Hopefully this is something that’s a little bit of a timeout and we get him back for the stretch drive,” Boone said.
New York began the day on top of the AL wild-card standings, a half-game ahead of Boston.
The 26-year-old Loaisiga is 9-4 with a 2.25 ERA in 54 appearances this season. He also has five saves and 66 strikeouts in 68 innings, his most since pitching 68 2/3 innings in 2013 in the Dominican Summer League as a minor leaguer for the San Francisco Giants.
TWINS: Manager Rocco Baldelli plans to leave the team Sunday to return home to Minnesota for the birth of his child.
Baldelli said he would be in the dugout for the start of Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay but could depart before it ends. The schedule called for him to head to the clubhouse to prepare for his flight about three hours after the scheduled 1:10 p.m. first pitch.
“It’s a big day,” Baldelli said. “There’s nothing better than this and I’m incredibly excited.”
Veteran coach Bill Evers will fill in for Baldelli, who may miss a four-game series that starts Monday night at Cleveland.
“Whether we’re in the eighth inning, ninth inning or the game is over at that point, Bill will be taking over at about 4:05 and he’ll run the show,” Baldelli said
Evers is retiring after the season after 46 years in pro ball, including 23 in the Rays organization where he coached Baldelli.
