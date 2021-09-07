I am a certified nursing assistant of 16 years in a long-term care unit at Damariscotta. I care for the residents I serve. We are their second families that they see and depend on every day.

To be told I can no longer do my job is heartbreaking. I feel horrible this has to happen. I am not losing my job voluntarily. Many have already quit and soon many will be “terminated,” which hurts not only the company but the residents and patients as well. Not to mention the employees who work 40-plus hours a week and are burned out.

The staffing has always been short, if this mandate remains in effect, it could force these places to shut down. What happens then? The quality of patient care is going to drop worse than it is and that’s not fair to either patients or employees.

Please find it in your hearts to “Stop the Mandate.”

Nancy Hodgkins

Jefferson

