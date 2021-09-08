I am very concerned by the number of people in the emergency medical services system who are not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
I am a former ambulance emergency medical technician, and in my training and refresher courses, the “do no harm” principle was always stressed. Simply stated, it says that nothing you do for or to your patient should make their condition any worse than it is.
An unvaccinated person dealing with patients is potentially violating this principle, by taking the chance that, even though no symptoms are yet showing, he or she is carrying the virus.
For the safety of all, in this time of resurgence of the virus, I implore everyone to get vaccinated.
Larry Ryan
Springvale
