GIRLS

1. Bonny Eagle: The Scots are two-time defending Class A state champions and show no signs of slipping. Seniors Delaney Hesler and Emmaline Pendleton are among the top returners in Class A. Classmate Hannah Stevens and sophomore Addy Thibodeau have top-10 potential at the state meet. Kallie Warner, Gwen Catalano and Allie Hesler lend depth.

2. Cape Elizabeth: The Capers return all five scoring runners from the Western Maine Conference Class B state qualifier, including individual winner Hadley Mahoney, a sophomore. The others are seniors Ella Bromage, Eva Morris and Marcella Hesser and junior Ainsley Fremont. Sophomores Emma Young and Maddie McEvoy and junior Charlotte DeGeorge are also in the scoring mix.

3. Gorham: The Rams return a solid pack of seniors Elisabeth Loranger and Anna Nelson, junior Rachel Cummings and sophomore Rita Cummings. Loranger and Cummings placed among the top 10 at the Cumberland County Class A qualifier last fall. In the hunt for a strong fifth runner, junior Grace Johnson and sophomore Aislyn McLean lead the way.

4. Marshwood: The Hawks return four of the top eight finishers in last fall’s four-school York County Class A state qualifying meet, including runner-up Catie McClellan, a senior who is coming off a strong outdoor track season. Sophomore Sarah McClellan placed fourth overall at the SMAA Relays. Juniors Addie Fuller and Maggie Chamberlain round out a quality quartet.

5. Camden Hills: Sophomore Jenna VanRyn returns to lead the Windjammers after placing among the top seven in Class A outdoor track at 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Senior Elsie Hildreth earned all-state XC honors in 2019. Juniors Lauren Howland, Annie Edge and Zoe O’Brien add depth and will be pushed by freshmen Lucy O’Brien, Cassie Middleton and Lola Black.

BOYS

1. Scarborough: The Red Storm have won half of the last 10 Class A state championships, so in an uncertain fall they seem an appropriate favorite. Zach Barry leads a formidable senior class that includes Bryce Beeler, Ethan Furr, Cameron Jalbert and William Pulvino. Juniors Adam Bendetson, Joey Cotta and Nathan Driscoll and sophomore Ben Bouchard add to the veteran strength.

2. Brunswick: Senior Joey Valliere and junior Eli Palmer return from a 2019 team that placed third in Class A to lead a deep Dragons team that numbers 21. The top five also includes junior Miles Logan and seniors Felix Battle and Dolan Pols. In their opening four-school meet, that quintet all finished among the top six of 38 runners.

3. Falmouth: Senior Logan Ross leads an experienced Navigators squad that includes classmates Ryan Gray, Kevin Lu, Bode Retherford and newcomer Joey Rouhana. Juniors Miles Woodbury, Isaac Seeker and Declan Frueh and sophomore Daniel Kim also aim to help a program that won back-to-back Class A state titles in 2016-17.

4. South Portland: The resurgent Red Riots boast a solid veteran core and return nine of their top 10. Seniors Jacob Ramos and Brad Guay lead the charge, with juniors Jack Nickerson, Harrison Jones and Kyle Hartford and sophomore Chase Porter forming a formidable supporting pack. Senior Lucas Lefebvre and junior Emmons Whited are also in the mix.

5. Greely: The Rangers are defending Class B state champions, but only junior Hayden McArthur remains from the runners who raced that day in 2019. Even so, classmate Seamus Raftice, seniors Zach Meastas and Mitch Parent and sophomores Thomas Leggat-Barr and Zach Vanni have potential to challenge for Class B supremacy, although Cape Elizabeth looks tough.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »