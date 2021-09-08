More than $3 million in federal aid is coming to several Maine towns to help support their fire departments.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, announced Wednesday that fire departments in Falmouth, Kennebunk and Jefferson, as well as the Maine State Fire Academy in South Portland, would receive the federal aid.

Kennebunk alone will get $2.6 million to hire eight new firefighters through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant program. Falmouth, Jefferson and the fire academy will receive portions of the remaining $688,000 in federal aid.

Falmouth will use the funds to purchase firefighter breathing apparatus and an air compressor system. Jefferson will acquire mobile radios, portable radios and pagers. And the fire academy will use the aid for fire instructor training as well as an air compressor system.

“This additional funding issued by FEMA will help keep our brave first responders,” Pingree said in a statement. “Funding like this is crucial for town departments and the State Fire Academy to hire, train, and strengthen prospective firefighters so they’re prepared to protect and serve our communities when the alarm sounds.”

Last week, Buxton, Nobleboro and Portland were awarded $645,670 through the FEMA grant program.

