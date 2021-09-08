HOUSTON — Jose Marmolejos hit a tie-breaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning and J.P. Crawford padded the lead with two-run homer as the Seattle Mariners avoided a sweep with an 8-5 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Houston won the series opener Monday 11-2 and rallied Tuesday night for a 5-4 victory in 10 innings.

With the score 4-all, Luis Torrens singled with one out in the Seattle ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Dylan Moore. Jarred Kelenic walked and both runners advanced on a wild pitch by closer Ryan Pressly (5-2).

Marmolejos grounded a single to center to put the Mariners ahead. Blake Taylor relieved and Crawford connected for a drive to right field.

The Mariners trailed most of the game before tying it at 4 on a two-run double by Kelenic with two outs in the seventh.

Diego Castillo (3-5) struck out the side in the eighth for the win. Paul Sewald gave up a solo homer to Alex Bregman in the ninth before retiring the next three batters to end it.

Recently signed Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and Jose Altuve had a solo shot for the AL West-leading Astros.

Houston starter Jose Urquidy permitted four hits and two runs in three innings in his second start since coming off the injured list.

Seattle’s Tyler Anderson allowed seven hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager and Ty France hit consecutive singles to load the bases with one out in the first. Abraham Toro followed with a double to right field to score two runs.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 7, ROCKIES 4: LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBI during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and San Francisco won at Denver.

The Giants (90-50) won their fourth straight and became the first team in the majors to win 90 games. .

Brandon Crawford homered and Brandon Belt had three hits for San Francisco. Tyler Rogers (6-1) worked a scoreless eighth inning and Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 30th save.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 5: Nathaniel Lowe had three hits, Jose Trevino drove in three and visiting Texas won its fourth straight.

Last-place Texas matched a run from June 25-29, with both streaks coming on the road, where the Rangers are 20-51.

Arizona fell a season-low 50 games under .500 at 45-95. The Diamondbacks have lost five straight, all at home, and 10 of 11 overall.

NOTES

YANKEES: A day after Gerrit Cole exited his start because of tightness in his left hamstring, Manager Aaron Boone said the star right-hander was feeling better about his situation.

“I think he’s encouraged. I don’t think we have anything definitive yet,” Boone said before Wednesday night’s game against Toronto. “I think the next 24, 48 hours is going to determine where we move and how he responds but I think he was encouraged by how he felt coming in here,” he said.

Boone said Cole was not getting an MRI but also said the team would see “if that’s in the cards.”

Cole was pulled with two outs in the fourth inning of a 5-1 loss Tuesday.

