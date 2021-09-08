Cheverus came back from a one-goal halftime deficit for its first boys’ soccer win of the season, 2-1 over host Portland on Wednesday.

Brady Hoglund and Jack Kingsley each scored a goal in the second half for the Stags (1-1).

Wyatt Roy stopped five shots in goal.

Martin Kalala scored early for Portland (1-1) off of an assist by Nick Paterniti.

Goalkeeper Ben Littell made two saves.

WAYNFLETE 2, NYA 1: Waynflete scored twice in the game’s first eight minutes, then held on to defeat host North Yarmouth Academy.

The Flyers (1-0) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute on a goal from Jacob Woodman, then made it 2-0 four minutes later when Samir Sayed, who assisted on the first goal, finished a feed from Henry Hart.

The Panthers (1-1) answered 10 minutes into the second half as Daxton St. Hilarie headed home a corner kick from Wyatt Thomas, but Waynflete got six saves from goalkeeper Nico Kirby to hold on.

NYA got six saves from Michael Belleau.

MARSHWOOD 2, GORHAM 1: Abram Cartmill and Wyatt Yager each scored as the Hawks (2-0) beat the Rams (0-2) at Gorham.

Andrew Gray made five saves in goal.

Jacob Benedetto scored for Gorham.

SACOPEE VALLEY 3, POLAND 2: Mitchell Bean and Breck Langevin scored for the Knights (0-2) in a loss to the Hawks (2-0) at Hiram.

WINDHAM 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: The Eagles (1-0) shut out the Red Riots (1-1) at South Portland.

Tyler Johnson opened the scoring in the 35th minute. Luke Cunniffe later scored on a penalty kick and Owen Weatherby added a goal in the 63rd minute. Colby Connolly made seven saves in goal.

Goalkeeper Thomas Caouette made five saves for South Portland.

FIELD HOCKEY

MASSABESIC 2, WINDHAM 1: In a game that remained scoreless until the fourth quarter, the Mustangs (2-0) prevailed over the Eagles (2-1) at Windham.

The first goal came with 10:48 left in the game off the stick of Sydney Desimone with an assist from Micaela Jacobs.

Kenzie Mason found Charlie Anderson for Massabesic’s second goal with 2:50 left in the fourth.

Goalie Lydia Suhy stopped six shots.

Zoe Dries scored for Windhamwith 1:50 to go.

Kelsey Gerry made 18 saves.

YARMOUTH 1, GREELY 0: The Clippers (2-1) shut out the Rangers (0-3) at Cumberland.

Chloe DiGula scored at the 12:35 mark in the third quarter and was assisted by Sophie Smith.

CHEVERUS 6, BIDDEFORD 2: Taylor Tory had four goals and an assist as the Stags (2-0) topped the Tigers (1-1) at Portland.

Lucy Johnson and Zoe Radford also scored for Cheverus, with Lillian Magda adding an assist.

Biddeford’s Eliza Doyon and Ayla Lagasse scored one goal a piece.

CAPE ELIZABETH 11, WELLS 0: Grace Gray and Kaitlyn McIntyre each had hat tricks and Jenna Tuttle added two goals as the Capers (1-0) beat the Warriors (2-1-1) at Cape Elizabeth.

Carmen Erickson and Abby Marks scored once, with Erickson notching four assists. Mia Frost had two assists.

GORHAM 2, NOBLE 0: Sydney Connolly scored a goal that was assisted by Alyvia Caruso early in the third quarter as the Rams (2-0) beat the Knights (0-2) at North Berwick.

Ellie Szostalo found Jillian Morrill for a goal in the fourth. Lauren Bachner made three saves in net.

Trinity Vallee had seven saves for Noble.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

NYA 5, WAYNFLETE 0: Hayden Wienchkowski has two goals and an assist as the Panthers’ (3-0) beat the Flyers (0-1) at Portland.

Jasmine Huntsman, Emily Robbins and Michala Wallace also added goals. Anna Belleau notched one assist. Goalkeeper Charlotte Harper-Cunningham made three saves.

Jesse Connors had five saves for Waynflete.

MORSE 2, OCEANSIDE 0: Edie McKay and Macie Shiers scored a goal apeice as the Shipbuilders (1-1) blanked the Mariners (0-2) in Rockland.

Kaylee Creamer had an assist for Morse and Riley Walters had three saves.

Jillian Bernard made 15 saves for Oceanside.

CAMDEN HILLS 1, MT. BLUE 0: Britta Denny scored from Sidney Stone with 8.5 seconds left in the first half as the Windjammers (2-0) won at Rockport.

Maddy Tohhanson made two saves for Camden Hills. Caitlin Burke stopped 15 shots for the Cougars (1-1).

