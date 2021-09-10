BELFAST — A public works employee died after he fell out of the back of a dump truck on the city waterfront, officials said.

Stephen Mathieson, 69, of Montville, hit his head when he tumbled to the ground Thursday morning and was pronounced dead Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast, the Bangor Daily News reported.

It happened in a dirt parking lot not far from the Front Street Shipyard, Deputy Chief Dean Jackson said.

Floating wooden docks were being placed in the back of the dump truck at the time of the accident.

