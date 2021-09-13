Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick has announced it is returning to its fall hours and will be open 62 hours a week, seven days a week.

The library will be open Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

New carpeting throughout the Children’s Library, Teen Zone and first floor was installed this summer as part of the town of Brunswick’s improvement plan. Donor and foundation support underwrote the new furniture in the original 1904 Building. This fall, the carpeting on the second floor of the library will also be replaced.

As the American Library Association recognizes September as Library Card Sign Up Month, Curtis Memorial Library is reminding Brunswick and Harpswell residents that, thanks to municipal support, they are eligible to receive a free library card.

To register, visit curtislibrary.com/get-a-library-card/ or stop by the library at 23 Pleasant St. in Brunswick with proof of your street address. As residents of Cumberland County, Brunswick and Harpswell residents are also eligible for a free Portland Public Library card.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: