PITTSFIELD — Fire destroyed a manufactured home Monday morning in Pittsfield, leaving an adult and four children without a home, according to the town’s fire chief .

There were no injuries related to the blaze, which was reported at about 10 a.m., according to Pittsfield Fire Chief Bernard Williams.

He said the cause of the fire was still being investigated Monday afternoon.

The adult who was living at the house was in bed with the youngest child and awoke to the smell of smoke, according to Williams.

The adult called 911, although there was some delay because of a language barrier, Williams said.

The family evacuated the house as firefighters were en route to the blaze.

Williams said insulation under the home’s roof helped prevent flames from spreading to the other side of the building.

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control quickly, according to Williams.

“The crew did a great job knocking the fire down,” he said.

The owner of vacant buildings down the street from the fire scene has said the family can stay at one of the buildings, according to Williams.

Firefighters from Burnham, Clinton and Newport assisted at the scene.

