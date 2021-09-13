Lisbon is ready to host the first entrepreneurship program at the Moxie Hub created to help local entrepreneurs create and grow their businesses.

The digital advertising program is a part of the town’s entrepreneurship ecosystem initiative to help business owners and entrepreneurs across Maine expand their e-commerce capabilities and grow their online presence.

“The digital marketing program is the first step to add programming to the Moxie hub,” said Brett Richardson, Lisbon’s economic and community development director. “We have a community that we are building there and offering resources to folks looking to start and grow their business.”

The town and Ancient York Lodge 155 signed a memorandum of understanding in July to develop the hub after receiving a $60,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation and Maine Development Foundation’s Maine Downtown Center last year.

The hub aims to serve as an inexpensive platform to start a business for early stage entrepreneurs.

There are currently 36 businesses in Lisbon, according to the town’s website.

While the hub is still being developed, Richardson said they want to take advantage of the space and have periodic gatherings where entrepreneurs can come together, share their products with the community and learn from experts.

They are also working with the masons of the Ancient York Lodge to provide resources to local entrepreneurs through the hub.

“We are moving on two different tracks, “added Richardson. “One is the slower, physical improvement of the facility, and the other one is to use the space. Even though the hub isn’t ready yet for permanent regular use, we want people to know that there is a space available for them to use.”

Richardson mentioned that one of the challenges in rural states like Maine is that not many people live here and the only way to reach the more significant markets is through digital advertising.

The program and the hub are being promoted across the State through various resources and social media platforms.

However, Richardson did not give details on when the hub’s development will be completed.

“This marketing series is intended to kick off use of the space at the hub, but in terms of formally opening and offering co-working office space, or pop up retail. We are not quite there yet,” he said.

So far, 12 entrepreneurs from across the State have registered for the program. The program will be held third Wednesday of every month starting Oct. 20, 2021, to March 16, 2022.

The program will be offered by Dream Local Digital of Rockland, a digital marketing agency. While the first and the last training session will be held at the hub, the rest will be conducted online through Zoom.

In addition, at the end of the program, the Lisbon business owners and entrepreneurs will receive a one-on-one consulting session from the Dream Local Digital of Rockland marketing agency representatives.

For more information, visit lisbonmoxie.org

