Lyseth Elementary School in Portland will reopen Tuesday following the discovery of nine COVID-19 cases last week that kept the school closed Monday.

Most of the K-5 school’s 500 or so students will return to in-person learning Tuesday, but some will be held out of class while school officials await COVID test results.

Eight classrooms will remain closed pending test results expected within the next few days, according to a news release by Portland Public Schools. The district said it won’t reopen those classrooms until it can confirm that no students who use them have been exposed.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention declared an outbreak at Lyseth on Friday after the district reported nine cases and 38 close contacts at the school. An outbreak occurs when at least three cases are reported within 14 days, and close contacts must go into quarantine. The outbreak appears to be connected to a neighborhood child care facility.

An outbreak does not require a school to close, but after consulting with public health and medical advisers, the district decided to close Lyseth on Monday to determine whether there was any additional exposure at the school. Followup testing was conducted over the weekend and there have been no additional positive results, but a dozen test results are still pending.

Lyseth will inform families directly regarding the status of their child’s classroom and about remote learning plans for quarantined students. The elementary school, at 175 Auburn St., employs about 75 teachers and staff.

“We recognize the challenge that having students out of school presents for students and families,” Portland Public Schools said in a statement. “We thank Lyseth families and their staff for their cooperation and understanding as we balance this with the health and safety of everyone.”

Maine’s largest school district got off to a rough start after Labor Day weekend. Portland High School closed Sept. 7 after two COVID case were reported and 35 close contacts were identified. The high school reopened Wednesday.

Other cases were reported at Deering High School (one case, 33 close contacts); East End Community School (two cases); Lyman Moore Middle School (three cases, 26 close contacts); and Presumpscot Elementary School, (one case, 42 close contacts).

Pooled testing in kindergarten through Grade 6 – whose students are not currently eligible for the COVID vaccine – is slated to start Sept. 20. Pooled testing can detect asymptomatic individuals before they develop symptoms or become infectious. Pooled testing is voluntary, but district officials urge all families with students in kindergarten through grade 6 to register their children as soon as possible.

