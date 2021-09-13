LEE — A man accused of shooting two people was arrested Monday without incident as one of the victims remained hospitalized.

Gary J. LeBlanc, 64, of Prentiss, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of elevated aggravated assault. He was being held at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor, and it was unclear if he had a lawyer.

Police and wardens responded Friday when two people were shot in the town of Prentiss. The injuries weren’t life threatening, and LeBlanc was arrested Monday in the town of Lee, officials said.

Both were taken to a hospital in Bangor, where one was treated and released, and one remained in stable condition, officials said.

