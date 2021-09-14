BRUNSWICK

Curtis library returns to fall hours

Curtis Memorial Library has returned to fall hours. It is open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The staff also reminds residents of Brunswick and Harpswell that they are eligible to receive a free library card for Curtis at curtislibrary.com/get-a-library-card, or stopping by the library at 23 Pleasant St.

RANGELEY

Lakes trust honors community members

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust recently honored community members for their conservation contributions.

Warren Whitney and Betsy Ham of Maine Coast Heritage Trust each received the Senator Angus King for Conservation Excellence award, meant to “recognize those heroic and unheralded citizens who have labored largely behind the scenes, and who may have been overlooked and unacknowledged for their contributions,” said Executive Director David Miller.

Two Spirit of the Community awards were given to Maine Department of Transportation employees Larry Johannesman and Fred Michaud. Michaud has been the driving force behind the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway. Johannesman has been the leading landscape designer and created the Height of Land and Whip Willow Farm Scenic Overlooks along the byway.

Janet Bissell was named Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust 2021 Volunteer of the Year. A long-time supporter, she has been an active invasive plant patrol volunteer since 2014. In 2019, she became regional coordinator for the Rangeley Lakes region and continues to oversee lake leaders on 12 waterbodies. Bissell has also mentored the trust’s AmeriCorps Environmental Stewards, who coordinate the Headwaters Lake Protection Program, the last two summers.

WELLS

Masonic lodge 142 donates 60 bikes to students

Masonic Ocean Lodge 142 of Wells gave 60 new bicycles to Wells Elementary School students who participated in a Masonic Bikes for Books reading incentive program sponsored by the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation.

This was Wells Elementary’s sixth year participating in the program that is coordinated at the school by literary specialist and WOCSD Director of Academic Recovery Bonnie Esty.

In 2019, 90 lodges in Maine awarded 3,000 bikes to elementary and middle school students and libraries. Lodge 142 members estimate that they have awarded 300 bikes to Wells students thus far.

Masonic members presenting the bikes included Michael Cataldi, Ken Creed, John Howarth and Tim Yates.

“This is something we do and enjoy,” said Creed. “The kids do a lot of work for this. It’s really a good tool to get them started on good habits.”

According to Yates, the bikes were ordered through Amazon at a cost of $8,000. The Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation donated $3,000 for the purchase with the balance coming from individual and local business donations.

WELLS

High school to dispose of 2012 and 2013 student health records

The school health office at Wells High School will begin confidentially disposing of student health records for the classes of 2012 and 2013 in October.

Those wanting to obtain their records should send a request for their health folder in writing along with their name and mailing address to Pat Endsley, Wells High School, 200 Sanford Road, Wells, ME 04090, or email their request to Endsley at [email protected], or call 641-6967. All requests need to be received by Oct. 15.

WELLS

Rotary club announces 22nd annual golf tourney

The Rotary Club of Wells is accepting registrations for golfers for its 22nd Annual Chuck Cumming Memorial Golf Tournament, to be held at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Old Marsh Country Club.

Over the years the tournament has raised more than $100,000 for projects including the Wells Recreation Department, Cure for Cancer, a children’s playground, and scholarships for graduating seniors. This year, all proceeds will benefit ongoing community projects including scholarships and funding for underserved families’ services at the Wells Food Bank.

Registration forms are available at wellsrotary.org, click on golf classic, or contact Rick Coyne at 251-2119.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Atlantic offers virtual credit score seminar

Atlantic Federal Credit Union is accepting reservations for a virtual credit score seminar from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22.

Financial professionals will offer insights and tips on how to get a score, what makes up your score, what hurts your score and how to improve it.

This seminar can help someone establish credit, rebuild credit or improve credit to secure a mortgage or other loans.

For more details or to register, go to atlanticfcu.com/credit-score-seminar. Registration is required by Monday.

