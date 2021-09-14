Efficiency Maine is running a promotional initiative for eligible small businesses in Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Brunswick, Harpswell, Richmond and Topsham. This initiative offers special financial incentives when qualifying small businesses upgrade to high-performance heat pumps and high-efficiency LED lighting. Loan options for eligible projects also are available up to $10,000 at a 4.99% Annual Percentage Rate.

The program connects local businesses with local electricians who provide turnkey lighting and heat pump assessment and installation services. Through the initiative, Efficiency Maine will pay about 80% of the cost to convert old, inefficient lighting to LEDs; provide financial incentives to install high-performance heat pumps up to $2,000 per zone for a maximum of $6,000 or three zones, as well as offer loan options for these projects up to $10,000 at a 4.99% APR.

On average, small businesses that have upgraded to LEDs through this program are saving $100 a month on their lighting costs, according to Efficiency Maine.

Only small businesses taking service from their electric utility as Small General Service or General Service customers as noted on their electric bill are eligible to participate.

Interested businesses can call (866) 376-2463 or go to efficiencymaine.com/at-work/small-business-initiative to sign up for a free lighting assessment and/or heat pump consultation. A local electrician will contact the business to schedule an assessment and to develop an upgrade plan.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: