ARUNDEL

Historical society plans Heritage Day

The Arundel Historical Society will host its Eighth annual Heritage Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the society’s North Chapel Common on Route 111.

This community celebration focuses on the rural history and legacy of the people of Arundel. There will be farm animals, functioning antique engines, spinning and weaving, historical displays and a “Reminisce Tent.”

The 3rd Maine Infantry Co. will offer a Civil War encampment, demonstrating living history of life in the early 1860’s. Crafters will be there with a nice variety of crafts and the day will include games/activities for kids as well as music and food. There will be an apple pie baking contest (entry deadline at noon).

ARUNDEL

Mini golf tourney raising money for human trafficking victims

Lend a hand to survivors of human trafficking by playing a round of mini golf for the CourageLIVES Mini Golf Benefit from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at either Raptor Falls Mini Golf & Ice Cream, 1912 Route 1, Arundel, or at Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf, 70 1st St., at Old Orchard Beach.

CourageLIVES is Maine’s first residential treatment program for survivors of sex trafficking, as well as a safe house for women 18 years and older. The program provides food, clothing, shelter, and counseling for residents, and includes an outreach program for women who live elsewhere. The program now serves over 125 survivors of human trafficking and their family members annually in many Maine counties.

For more details, go to couragelivesme.org.

FREEPORT

Players present ‘Black Coffee’ for two weekends

Freeport Players will presents Agatha Christie’s “Black Coffee” for a two-weekend run at Freeport Performing Arts Center at 30 Holbrook St. Performances are at 7:39 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and again Sept. 24-26, with 2 p.m. matinees both Sundays.

For tickets to this Hercule Poirot murder mystery, go to fcponline.org. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and under. Masks are required for all audience members.

KENNEBUNK

Group presents talk by former NSA employee

The Association of Former Intelligence Officers (AFIO) will begin its new season of public speaker programs at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brick Store Museum’s Program Center at 4 Dane St.

Dr. Thomas Willeman will head a talk on the National Security Agency (NSA). He was an employee and contractor for the agency and will share some insights.

The meeting is open to the public. There will be a question period following the presentation.

WELLS

Library schedules series of events

Wells Public Library will host the following events this week at 1434 Post Road:

The teen craft this week will feature a DIY Washi Tape Dry Erase Board at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. All supplies will be provided.

Mother Goose Storytime will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Children ages 24 months and younger, and their caregivers, are invited to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs and fingerplays.

Adult programs will include a musical performance, titled “Songs and Their Stories” by vibraphonist Rich Araldi at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. And the French Language Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for an informal approach to practicing or re-learning French in person and also via Zoom. Email Cindy at [email protected] for a Zoom invitation.

For more information, please contact Cindy Appleby at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

WISCASSET

Contemporary art show ends Saturday

The community is invited to a contemporary realism art show at the Maine Art Gallery at 15 Warren St. ending at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The works were created by artists Paul Brown, Carolyn Gabbe, Seaver Leslie, Winslow Myers, Mat O’Donnell, Daphne Pulsifer, Douglas Smith and Susan Toby White.

For details, go to maineartgallerywiscasset.org and on Facebook at Maine Art Gallery Wiscasset.

SPRINGVALE

Book sale planned on library lawn

Springvale Public Library will host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the library lawn at 443 Main St.

There will be many bargains to be found on all types of books and puzzles. There will be live music on both days.

BRIDGTON

Register now for Rotary golf tourney

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club is accepting registrations for its 12th annual golf tournament Saturday at the Bridgton Highland Country Club at 379 Highland Road.

Registration and refreshments will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The tourney features 18 holes of golf with cart, gift bag, barbecue lunch and awards. Cost is $100 per player. Walk-ons are welcome.

For more details, go to lakeregionrotary.com.

PORTLAND

Language Exchange kicking off fall classes

The Language Exchange will celebrate the start of language classes, workshops and cultural events with an outdoor social gathering from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Allen Park gazebo on the Eastern Promenade.

Those interested in community, foreign languages and cultures are invited to stop to enjoy good company, practice speaking a dozen languages, meet our instructors, discover our programs, ask questions and get their level evaluated.

People wanting to take classes this fall will have until Sunday to get the 10 percent early registration discount, but registrations will last all month or until classes are full. Class size is limited to 10 and some classes will fill up quickly with returning students.

The fall session will start at the end of September with classes in Modern Standard Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish at levels from beginner to advanced.

For more details, go to immersionprograms.com.

SCARBOROUGH

Trucking for Kids Convoy Saturday

The 23rd annual Maine Trucking for Kids Convoy will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 pm. Sunday at Scarborough Downs, with lineups from 8 to 11 a.m. The convoy leaves at noon.

The event will include a truck show, food, drivers competition, 50/50 raffles and a Touch-a-Truck time from 10 a.m. to noon for children.

Proceeds will benefit Camp Sunshine and Camp Postcard.

For details, call Jim Costa at 420-1816 or donate at mpda.org/trucking4kids.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: