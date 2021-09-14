Re: Robert Skoglund’s commentary “The humble Farmer: I’m not exactly what you might call a happy camper” (Sept. 11, Page A11):

I must confess, he’s not my favorite personality writer. Sometimes I think he sounds a bit “full of himself,” as the saying goes. But I often at least skim his columns, and today he caught me!

When reading about his love for the woods, and how he decided to turn his personal ownership over to the land trust for, hopefully, generations to come, I took my hat off to Mr. Skoglund as I clapped my hands in saying “Bravo, Mr S.!”

Gunnel Larsdotter

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: